Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

SEOAY opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

