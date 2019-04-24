Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$65.00” Price Target for Verizon Communications (VZ)

Goldman Sachs Group set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.21.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $81,344.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 72,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,678,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 215,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, which are provided to consumer, business, and government customers.

