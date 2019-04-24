GoldBlocks Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $48,498.00 and $0.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldBlocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.02106591 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007820 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000281 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005047 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003798 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00001082 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu . GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldBlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.