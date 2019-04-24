Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $17,968,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 8,781,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,547,000 after purchasing an additional 163,234 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 15,545,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,097,000 after purchasing an additional 839,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

