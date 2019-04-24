Global Investors Fundamental Acquires 6,244 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $12,862.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,600 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $7,272.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608.18.

On Monday, April 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $13,279.48.

On Friday, April 12th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 16,192 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,488.96.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,096 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $16,353.92.

On Monday, April 8th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,097 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,679.82.

On Friday, April 5th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 15,425 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,078.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,713 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,423.31.

On Monday, April 1st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,660 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,203.80.

Shares of BTN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,063. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/global-investors-fundamental-acquires-6244-shares-of-ballantyne-strong-inc-btn-stock.html.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

