Global Investors Fundamental Acquires 6,244 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $12,862.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,600 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $7,272.00.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608.18.
- On Monday, April 15th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $13,279.48.
- On Friday, April 12th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 16,192 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,488.96.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,096 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $16,353.92.
- On Monday, April 8th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,097 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,679.82.
- On Friday, April 5th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 15,425 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,078.75.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 7,713 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,423.31.
- On Monday, April 1st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,660 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,203.80.
Shares of BTN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,063. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.55.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
