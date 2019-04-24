Glencore PLC (GLEN) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share by the natural resources company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GLEN opened at GBX 335.25 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 268.35 ($3.51) and a one year high of GBX 409.80 ($5.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Glencore to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 309 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 355.25 ($4.64).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

