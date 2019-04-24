GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Shares Bought by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 562,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $23,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 69,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 160.39% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

