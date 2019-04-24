Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,912 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,122 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

