Gilead Sciences (GILD) PT Set at $88.00 by Mizuho

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been assigned a $88.00 price target by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GILD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $181,521.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,126.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,102 shares of company stock worth $2,787,375. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

