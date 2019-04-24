Germany: Dry weather Increases fears of forest fires, drought

Meteorologists at Germany say rain forecast for the next days is not likely to offer relief increasing fears of a repeat of last year’s drought and wildfires that are serious.

Udo Busch of the German meteorological agency DWD said this year, if conditions persist , the drought that led to serious crop damage could possibly be surpassed.

Strong winds in northern Germany also have whipped soil off the areas, producing sand storms.

Hartmut Ziebs, the head of the firefighters institution of Germany, called Wednesday for helicopters to be set on standby to assist fires. The country has witnessed several blazes lately.

Government in Berlin are currently urging residents to water trees which line the streets.