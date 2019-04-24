German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $43.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. German American Bancorp. posted sales of $35.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $185.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.80 million to $186.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $207.15 million, with estimates ranging from $206.20 million to $208.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

GABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,698.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $78,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,945. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 368.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. German American Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

