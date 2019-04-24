Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in pdvWireless Inc (PDVW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,470 shares of the wireless provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in pdvWireless were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDVW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in pdvWireless by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in pdvWireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in pdvWireless during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in pdvWireless during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in pdvWireless during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDVW stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.53. pdvWireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The wireless provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. pdvWireless had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 591.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that pdvWireless Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDVW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded pdvWireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. pdvWireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

