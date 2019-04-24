Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,923 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $774.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCKT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 550,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,625,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,286,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

