GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT) PT Lowered to $72.00

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 182.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GNFT opened at $25.47 on Monday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

