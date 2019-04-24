Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Genesee & Wyoming posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,534,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,606,000 after acquiring an additional 436,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,752,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1,417.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 374,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after acquiring an additional 350,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 176,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,074,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 164,456 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.25. 173,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,254. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genesee & Wyoming has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $92.91.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

