GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.68 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

