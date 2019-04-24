Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the period. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF comprises about 1.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 121,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 247.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 45,343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDOG traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $44.11. 111,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,139. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3925 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

