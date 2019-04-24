Garmin (GRMN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.70-3.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.70 EPS.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $932.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GRMN stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $125,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $150,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,932 shares of company stock valued at $496,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

