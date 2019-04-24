FY2022 Earnings Forecast for HDFC Bank Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HDFC Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Karfa expects that the bank will earn $6.34 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

