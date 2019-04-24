FY2019 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Corp (AA) Lowered by Analyst

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Investment analysts at Gabelli decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Gabelli analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alcoa to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

AA opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

