FY2019 Earnings Estimate for United Rentals, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $20.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.59. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.91.

NYSE:URI opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.49. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $175.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $67,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,429.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $922,721.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,347 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,837 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

