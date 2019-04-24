Future Fintech Group (FTFT) Shares Up 17%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s share price shot up 17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.31. 569,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 849,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future Fintech Group stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.32% of Future Fintech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

