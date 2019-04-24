Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 31528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

FSNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Telecommunications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fusion Telecommunications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 target price (down from $9.75) on shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Get Fusion Telecommunications International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/fusion-telecommunications-international-fsnn-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-17.html.

Fusion Telecommunications International Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSNN)

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.