Shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 31528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
FSNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Telecommunications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fusion Telecommunications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 target price (down from $9.75) on shares of Fusion Telecommunications International in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.84.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/fusion-telecommunications-international-fsnn-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-17.html.
Fusion Telecommunications International Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSNN)
Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.
Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.