FTI Consulting (FCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.89 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.76%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FCN opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91.

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

