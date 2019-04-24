Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Friedman Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/friedman-industries-frd-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.