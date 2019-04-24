Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 19.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley set a $35.00 price target on Franklin Covey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on Franklin Covey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of FC opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.00 million, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $29.60.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.72 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/franklin-covey-co-fc-shares-sold-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.