Francis J. Murphy Sells 514 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $29,709.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Francis J. Murphy sold 503 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $27,413.50.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Francis J. Murphy sold 583 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $24,142.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 394.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.77. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.84 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,121.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

