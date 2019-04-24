Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood set a $30.00 price target on Four Corners Property Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.34. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 57.37%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

In related news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $164,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

