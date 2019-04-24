Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.92 Million Position in ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 5,785.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,203.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.71. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

