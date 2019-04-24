Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FET opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $581.41 million, a PE ratio of 286.50 and a beta of 2.33. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FET shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

