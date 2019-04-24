Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.53-3.77 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.53-3.77 EPS.
FBHS traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $49.85. 2,459,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.
In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
About Fortune Brands Home & Security
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.
