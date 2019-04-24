Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

FSM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,719. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 305,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $10,127,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,867,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 698,716 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

