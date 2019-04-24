Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 4,414 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

