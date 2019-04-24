FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Receives $17.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FormFactor to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

FORM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 10,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. FormFactor has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.85.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $127,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,924. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $13,721,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,817,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,735,000 after acquiring an additional 626,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 600,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,472,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,751,000 after purchasing an additional 600,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

