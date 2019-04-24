Ford Motor (F) Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 855.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,332 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 182,040 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $273,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

