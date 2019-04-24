Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluor shares have underperformed its industry year to date. Meanwhile, earnings estimates have declined for 2019 over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' concern over the stock's earnings growth potential. Fluor has been witnessing dismal results for its Energy & Chemicals segment and Power business line. Revenues in the Energy & Chemicals segment deceased 10.1% in 2018, due to reduced volume of project execution activity of several chemicals and downstream projects. Also, Fluor has been facing reduced levels of project execution activity for several power projects. That said, Fluor is well poised in the second half of 2019 from new project awards. Although higher backlog as well as infrastructure and mining businesses bode well for Fluor, we wait for better visibility.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLR. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other news, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $122,898.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $282,338.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,570 shares of company stock worth $506,670. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 99.6% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

