Flex (FLEX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Flex has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Flex by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 39,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Flex by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Flex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 349,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

