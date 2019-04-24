Five9 Inc (FIVN) EVP Scott Welch Sells 1,032 Shares

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $52,797.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Scott Welch sold 1,412 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $69,286.84.

On Monday, March 25th, Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $54,756.41.

On Monday, March 18th, Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $77,731.99.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Scott Welch sold 11,351 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $586,619.68.

On Monday, February 25th, Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $54,952.30.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $76,772.51.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.22. 395,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,632. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 341.47 and a beta of 0.62. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Five9 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Five9 by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

