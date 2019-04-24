Five Below (FIVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.08

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.08 and last traded at $142.67, with a volume of 27229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.90.

Get Five Below alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.53 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $352,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,381 shares of company stock worth $7,344,004 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 97,861 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,206.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 189,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Five Below (FIVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.08” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/five-below-five-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-142-08.html.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.