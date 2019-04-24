FirstCoin (FRST) Price Hits $0.0038

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $118,476.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004302 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00147928 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010496 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000162 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002611 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

