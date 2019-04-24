First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 53,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,617. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

