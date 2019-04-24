First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FPL opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/first-trust-new-opprtnts-mlp-engy-fd-fpl-plans-0-08-monthly-dividend.html.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.