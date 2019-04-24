First Quadrant L P CA Has $5.56 Million Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 805,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,354 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

WTI opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.93.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $143.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,130.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

WTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

