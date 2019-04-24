First Personal Financial Services Has $30,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 61.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Shares of PSCC opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $65.99 and a twelve month high of $87.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1059 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

