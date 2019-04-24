First National Financial Corp (FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1583 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of FN stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$32.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,554. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$25.38 and a 12 month high of C$32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,636.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First National Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded First National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of First National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.13.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

