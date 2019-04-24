First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.90.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. 9,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,110. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.76. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 40.41% and a return on equity of 10.07%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,527.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,713,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

