First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 28.22%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NYSE:FCF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/first-commonwealth-financial-fcf-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.