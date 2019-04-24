Financial Review: The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) & Textmunication Holdgings (TXHD)

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

94.6% of The Ultimate Software Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of The Ultimate Software Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

The Ultimate Software Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -3.36, meaning that its share price is 436% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Ultimate Software Group and Textmunication Holdgings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ultimate Software Group 1 14 6 0 2.24 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus target price of $314.49, indicating a potential downside of 4.99%. Given The Ultimate Software Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Ultimate Software Group is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Profitability

This table compares The Ultimate Software Group and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ultimate Software Group 5.71% 9.90% 3.75% Textmunication Holdgings 2.67% 16.24% 5.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Ultimate Software Group and Textmunication Holdgings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ultimate Software Group $1.14 billion 9.19 $65.14 million $2.39 138.50 Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 2.24 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

The Ultimate Software Group has higher revenue and earnings than Textmunication Holdgings.

Summary

The Ultimate Software Group beats Textmunication Holdgings on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's UltiPro solution includes feature sets for talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources (HR) service delivery and management, benefits management and online enrollment, payroll, performance management, employee engagement surveying, compensation management with salary planning, budgeting, incentive award planning, succession management, learning management, reporting and analytical decision-making and predictive tools and time capture, scheduling, attendance tracking, and absence accruals; and has role-based features for HR professionals, executives, managers, administrators, and employees. Its UltiPro software solution is delivered through software-as-a-service. The company also provides professional services, and customer support and product maintenance services. It markets its products and services to manufacturing, food services, sports, technology, finance, insurance, retail, real estate, transportation, communications, healthcare, and other services industries primarily through direct sales force. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.