Financial Review: Sunlands Online Education Group (STG) and Its Competitors

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sunlands Online Education Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunlands Online Education Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Online Education Group $287.10 million -$134.83 million -3.63 Sunlands Online Education Group Competitors $539.35 million $36.16 million 11.86

Sunlands Online Education Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Online Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Sunlands Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Online Education Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Online Education Group -47.31% N/A -26.73% Sunlands Online Education Group Competitors 1,817.15% -53.41% -4.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunlands Online Education Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Online Education Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sunlands Online Education Group Competitors 244 867 935 34 2.36

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Sunlands Online Education Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlands Online Education Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sunlands Online Education Group rivals beat Sunlands Online Education Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs. Its STE courses cover 18 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, project management, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, finance, financial management, advertising, accounting, energy management, administrative management, international trade, and computer information management. The company also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1,750 self-developed learning outcome trees covering 123,000 knowledge points. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

