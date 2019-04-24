Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 361 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

UHS stock opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.37 and a 52 week high of $142.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

